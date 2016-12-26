Measure To Grow Source

Engaging Local Communities for Successful CSR Initiatives

The success of corporate social responsibility ultimately depends on the impact that the initiatives have on the public. Furthermore, the impact has to be seen, noticed and felt by the stakeholders. In this regard, one key factor to success is to engage the local communities in the social welfare activities.

However, while engaging localcommunities can develop a lot of trust, credibility and goodwill for the company besides developing a strong bond between the company and the localcommunities, it can also be risky because one wrong move by the company can turn the localcommunities against them. In fact, one wrong move can neutralise the impact of the CSR initiative as well and the company has to start the activities from the beginning.

In order to harness the benefits of engaging localcommunities and keeping the risk factor to a negligible level, four important factors have been identified. Keeping these four factors in mind can not only ensure effective local engagement, but can also pave way for a long term bond between the two.

The four anchors identified for successful local engagement are sustainability, co-creation, local team and long term investment.

Sustainability

Adopting a sustainable approach to engagement is all about creating collaborations with the local government bodies, small and medium entrepreneurs, and the general public and treat them like partners rather than beneficiaries. If a company is able to strike this balance, the communities start feeling accountable and responsible for the impact being created and are more willing to accept the initiatives being made. A winning collaboration can sustain over much longer periods.

One of the best examples that can be quoted is a materials manufacturing company with manufacturing units in several states in the country. This company has created financial institutions for the localcommunities. These institutions are community-led and community owned. The aim is to make each of these financial institutions self sufficient by using the material and non-material resources.

Co-creation

Co-creation is to create value to the local communities in line with their own vision for their development. In other words, when a company wants to co-create, it considers what the local communities envision for themselves. This way, the local communities become stake holders in the growth process. Rather than creating a CSR strategy independently in the board room without contributions from the local communities, the co-creation approach ensures that the needs and wants identified by the local communities are addressed. The corporate social strategy is adapted and developed around the vision.

Danone has created an Ecosystem Fund to support stakeholders who are a part of the company's ecosystem. These include small suppliers, agricultural producers, distributors and other vendors involved in the small distribution chain. The fund is used to support selected initiatives with focus on three areas - micro-entrepreneurship, skills and employability, and employment. A manager from Danone and a NGO / NPO partner work together to manage the fund to co-create.

Local team

The successful fruition of any CSR initiative depends to a large extent on the on-ground team implementing it. In fact, even the best CSR strategies can't perform well is the implementation team does not do the job well. It has been seen that the most effective implementation teams are the ones where people are included in the implementation and execution.

Such a blend leads to two major benefits. Firstly, the company contributes its expertise in project management at the macro and micro level of the initiative. Secondly, the local members of the team contribute their practical knowledge about the place in order to avoid errors in execution. In other words, local people can help in customising the corporate social strategy for the local area for more effective execution.

The health insurance giant Max India has initiated a pan India immunisation drive. The program is implemented solely in partnership with local groups and local non-profit organisations. The local groups work intimately with the local communities, understanding their socio-cultural sensibilities, and are able to make this initiative a resounding success.

Long term investment

Corporate social responsibility goes beyond just pumping in money into local geographies for social welfare. What really matters for success of these initiatives is how receptive the social groups are towards these initiatives. For this, the local communities need to believe that the initiative is not just a short term plan but a long term relationship leading to continual benefit for them. Long term investments also build trust and the social license that companies so require to function in that area. Without trust, the money investment for social welfare cannot create a deep impact on the people.

Tata Consultancy Services launched a Computer-based Functional Literacy Program twelve years ago based on this key anchor. Over the years, more than 2,00,000 people have been made computer literate. The long term vision and plan has built trust for the company and led to massive social impact.

Involving local communities can be the secret ingredient that companies look for to ensure the success of their social initiatives.