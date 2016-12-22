Chamomile Green Tea Source

Benefits of drinking chamomile green tea "Matricaria Chamomilla"or in other words chamomile, has been long used for its medicinal, anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial and antioxidant properties. The Greeks, Romans and Egyptians were known to use chamomile tea to treat cuts, wounds and especially burn. Due to its antibacterial properties, chamomile tea is known to prevent the common flu and cold from occurring as well as treat a number of stomach and intestinal disorders. It does this by soothing and relaxing the muscles and lining of the intestine. Apart from helping with general digestion issues, chamomile tea is also know to bring relief to those suffering from irritable bowel syndrome.

Golden Flower Tea

A tea made from the dried flowers of the chamomile plant has been known to be an anti depressant as well as a remedy for sleep disorders. This single ingredient herbal tea has been used to treat insomnia for centuries as it helps to soothe the nervous system and promote good sleep. Apart from acting as a calming agent for all the muscles in the body, it also helps prevent spasms by raising levels of “Glycine” in our body which is the compound that calms muscle spasms. Though most people turn to this herb to relieve sleep problems, chamomile has also been proved to help fight diabetes and hyperglycemia. This beautiful golden flower has been often referred to as “ground apple” or “little apple” and has a fruity flavor. Apart from the health benefits, it is also a common ingredient used in the production of incense and flavorings. The ability to heal is due to the “Phenolics” present in this plant. The sedative properties are also why chamomile tea as also referred to as “Sleepy Time Tea”.

Tea or Tisane ?

Though this much sought after herb marks most people’s entrance into the world of herbs, it still isn’t more popular than actual tea and though it may be referred to as chamomile tea it is really more of a herb tisane. Real Tea however is one herb that is probably a more popular beverage than even beer and is enjoyed in almost every part of the world. Known throughout the world for its antioxidant properties, tea is enjoyed hot, cold, with milk, black and with a variety of herbs and spices added as per people’s preferences. Apart from having a low caffeine content, black tea contains fluoride that aids in dental and oral hygiene and keeps your bones strong and healthy as well. However if you really want to get into the health benefits of tea, you need to turn to the green variety. Green tea gets its name from its colour which is due to the chlorophyll content in it and also the reason for its vast number of health benefits. Apart from helping with weight loss and boosting your immunity system, green tea has over twice the amount of antioxidants as other varieties.

The Winning Combination

Green tea is a common part of almost every fitness regime and this is mainly due to its fat burning properties. however a less known fact is that it also reduces the risk of heart disease and helps battle life threatening diseases like cancer. Now green tea is often combined with other herbs for flavor enhancement but if you look at it from a pure health perspective, the combination of the golden flowers of chamomile and the green leaves of tea are a great combination. When you combine the herbs of both these beneficial plants in a a nice herb tisane what you get is a great flavored beverage that does a number of things for you right from helping you lose weight to managing blood pressure and fighting diabetes and preventing cancer. This magic potion combination has been known to be used externally as well with chamomile green tea bags being held against the eyes to reduce dark circles and puffiness. Chamomile green tea has often been referred to as a powerhouse of antioxidants that has anti ageing properties and external use has been said to prevent wrinkles, acne and promote healthy skin in general.

A blend of chamomile and green tea is available at a number of online tea stores and this particular blend has gained popularity for the sheer number of counteracting properties against a number of debilitating diseases like cancer, arthritis, diabetes and obesity.

