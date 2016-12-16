Which Tea Is The Best Drink After Yoga

After a yoga class, your mind is relaxed, your body is invigorated and you feel peaceful. You are rejuvenated. The last hour has been all about you. But now you have to go back into the chaos of reality. Unfortunately, this jolting transition can be a little stressful on the body sometimes. To ease your body into this change, it is best to digest your yogic experience with a soothing cup of tea. Here's why tea is the best drink after yoga!

Why Tea For A Drink After Yoga?

Tea not only helps to hydrate the body, but it also has many important health benefits. White, oolong, green and black tea all contain natural caffeine. Unlike coffee that gives you an immediate jolt of energy, these teas provide a slower release of energy along with a soothing and relaxing effect. Additionally, tea helps to reduce inflammation, boost metabolism, improve the immune system and provide a rich source of antioxidants (which help to reduce free radical damage in the body). So, after your yoga session, opt for some wholesome tea to help digest your hard work, restore the body and transition smoothly into the rest of your day.