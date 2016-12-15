Measure To Grow Series: A practical guide to carrying out need assessment for CSR Projects

Given the sheer number and detailed nature of social goals and targets that various International and National Standards like SDGs, Schedule VII of CSR, programmes like the National Health Mission or Total Sanitation etc outline for business responsibility initiatives, it would seem time-efficient to pick critical social gaps and begin CSR interventions on the ground. Company CSRs also have their core interest areas outlined based on their stakeholder interests, founder vision, company CSR policy and so on. However, experience from across the social sector indicates that programmes can, in their best intentions, be completely ineffective if they don’t have an in-depth sense of what the community needs AND wants.

Performing a need assessment is an essential pre-requisite to good program design, monitoring and evaluation and impact assessment in the subsequent months.

Need csr assessment and establishing community engagement

Need csr assessment or a ‘pre-assessment’ baseline done on the ground can help organisations in:

The socio-cultural context of the community and the environment in which the project is going to be being implemented

Understanding the most important needs and wants of the community, both articulated and observed

Establish community engagement

Understand the dynamics of stakeholders and work in the area

This process also helps the CSR in discovering various innate strengths and opportunities that could exponentially enhance the program’s intended outputs and outcomes. Doing a need assessment is the first step to also building a good relationship with the community.

When to do a need csr assessment? Typically, need assessment is done as the first step before the start of the project. At Sattva, we have seen companies sometimes commence the need assessment process as a comprehensive exercise much before they have even fully set up business operations in the region.

Due to the nature of development interventions, it becomes important to conduct need assessments at regular intervals as the needs and priorities of the community keeps changing over time.

Six Type Commonly used tools for need csr assessment

There are various tools that are used for conducting need assessment. Usually a combination of these methods is advisable to correlate all data accurately. Primary considerations for carrying out need assessment are resources and time available.

1. Desk Research: Collation and synthesis of existing research through online and offline resources ( Establish a first-level understanding of the geography, demographics of the population, current social indicators in education, health, skilling etc, political history, assets etc). For example, a large Corporate Foundation working on sanitation in rural India used the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan data of gaps as a starting point for their community. They corroborated this initial number with door 2 door surveys and Panchayat meetings to validate gaps, leading to a shorter time to begin work in a village.

2. Surveys: One of the most popular tools for collecting information and opinions. Surveys is one area where technology plays a vital role in shortening times and making data collection effective and more efficient.

3. Interviews and Focus Group Discussions: We cannot stress enough on the importance of holding informal discussions and one-on-one interactions with the community to bring to light multiple issues and dynamics.

