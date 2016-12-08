What Makes Planters So Attractive in Every Home?

Mini Succulents Source

Many of us love plants and have many growing in our homes in planters or in the ground. While a few of us are lucky enough to have a front yard, back yard, or both, a large number of us live in homes with little or no space to grow plants. In such cases, planters are an attractive option to grow plants in. Planters come in various sizes, colours, and shapes. Eager buyers need to consider the appearance and size of a planter as these decide how much a plant can grow and how water drains from a plant.

Planters can be made from a diverse range of materials such as clay, concrete, metal, plastic, orwood. Each of these types of planters has its own advantages and disadvantages and many such planters can make your home look attractive. A few advantages of the different types of planters are as follow

Clay Plant

One of the first things to consider before buying clay planters is the fact that clay is porous and any plant which is planted in a clay planter will require more water than would be required in planters made of most other materials. This can be an advantage if you are a gardener who tends to over water his or her plants;however, it can be a disadvantage if you live in a region where water is not plentiful or if you don't receive a regular and plentiful supply of water.

Clay planters are favoured by traditional gardeners and clay pots themselves come in a wide range of sizes. If you were to shop for plants in a nursery, it is more than likely that the plants you choose to buy will be growing in clay pots. Clay planters also have thicker walls than many other types of planters which ensure that the temperature of the soil in the planter does not change rapidly. However, if such planters are knocked over they are likely to chip and break easily.

Clay planters look attractive when placed outside a living room window or on the balcony of a home. As such planters are usually not very heavy, the planter and the plant within them can easily be moved to a different location.

These planters look attractive in a home as they provide an earthy feel to a modern and sometimes cramped home which is made of a large number of manufactured materials.

Concrete Plant

Concrete planters are very durable and don't chip or crack easily. They are most often used to plant larger plants and are also heavy which makes them more difficult to move to a different location. As the walls of concrete planters are so thick there is relatively little change in the temperature of the soil within such a planter.

Concrete planters look the best when they are surrounded by lush greenery or when they are beside a garden. Thus such planters are ideal when placed alongside a lawn. As concrete planters are strong they can be very large in size and hold plants which are very large. For lovers of greenery and plants who wish to buy planters online in India visiting, pluschdecor.com shall provide various attractive options for a variety of homes.

Read More : Source