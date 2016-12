According to a recent report published in Economic Times, the demand for CSR professionals has gone up by 40-50% across levels. There is widespread recognition that CSR within the company is a dedicated function and requires professionals who can bring in a blend of development sector experience, corporate sector skills, the ability to engage with multiple stakeholders as well as drive an entire gamut of activities, from strategy to impact assessment.

Read more: https://goo.gl/58cIb2