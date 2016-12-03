How do we better leverage the opportunities for skill development CSR in India?

CSR Skill Development in india Source

Skill development is key to productivity, sustained growth and reaping demographic dividend in a country where over 54% of the people are under 25 years of age and more than 62% of the population are in the working age group of 15 to 59 years.

Business being one of the primary stakeholders in the skilling ecosystem, the role of corporates in supporting the task of skilling India has always been at the forefront. The Panel discussion on Skill Development CSR at the National CSR Conclave 2016, held at BSE, Mumbai discussed precisely this – how do we get better the ecosystem for skill development in India?

The Panel discussion was moderated by Mahesh Venkateswaran, who is part of the executive team at NSDC and World Bank. Setting the context for the discussion and outlining the key objectives for the same, Mahesh focused on the opportunities in skill development today:

Supporting National priority programs that will be able to generate employment opportunities – like Sagarmala, Bharatmala, Housing for all – and the challenges faced with respect to lack of adequate trainers, knowledge and technical partners for the same Supporting unconventional but growing sectors – Solar for example MSMEs in India contribute to a substantial number of existing jobs and new job creation but face a continuous talent crunch. How do we ensure MSMEs get adequate trained personnel which in turn can contribute to the GDP directly? Vocationalizing education: The MHRD has opened up skill development programs starting from 9th grade in schools. There is a tremendous opportunity to scale this up and increase intervention on multiple levels, from counselling to reward programs Tapping aspiration on one hand and showing premium for skill on the other: – training the students with potential skills and creating aspirations for these skill sets, turning away from the “degree seeking behaviour” as well as getting tangible market recognition for these skills.

Panelists included Kshitija Krishnamurthy, Head, Corporate Citizenship at Accenture, Sridhar Sarathy, Vice President, TATA Capital, Clement Chauvet, Chief, Business Development and Skills, UNDP and Fr. Joseph, Executive Director, DBTech.

3 key takeaways from the session on Skill Development CSR1. Catching them young – challenges and solutions

Sridhar Sarathy, Tata Capital shared the approach Tata group took to mobilize and train young individuals in rural areas. “Our objective is to ensure that we mobilize, train, make people employable and create entrepreneurs in rural areas so that they can be placed in their place of preference”, he said. According to him it addresses the challenges of migration, expansion of businesses in rural areas as well as tapping the opportunities of entrepreneurship in these individuals.

Adding to Sarathy’s view on mobilizing youth from the rural areas, Clement Chauvet, UNDP, said, “Within the skilling ecosystem today, one of the critical points is mobilization and counselling, that is, getting the right person for the right job”. UNDP has been working ardently in rural areas for the same, setting up a network of career guidance and counselling centres and training girls within the villages – called “sakhis” – to mobilize fellow community members.

Another challenge that was brought out very aptly by Fr. Joseph, Executive Director, DBTech was that of attrition, when individuals migrate from rural to urban areas. “60% of the youngsters go back after 3 months”, he said. According to him, while we may create skills and train individuals, placing them in the right employment and mentoring them in the initial phases is extremely crucial.

While lack of accessibility, problems of migration and need to mobilizing the youth in rural areas was seen as some of the supply side challenges, Kshitija, Accenture, brought out a very relevant demand side problem. She was of the view that there is an urgent need to create aspiration among the young for acquiring a skill, as against a degree. She said, “Skilling and the role it plays in people’s life is a social issue”. Thus making vocational training aspirational was seen as a prospective tool to increasing the outcomes in the skilling ecosystem.

2. Need of CSR in skill sector and the role it can play

One critical gap in creation of skills among the rural areas, according to Fr. Joseph was the lack of accessibility to the different trades. He claims that most of the young people in the rural areas do not have aspirations because they are unaware of the available opportunities. It is hence necessary for industries to enter into this area, and create skills according to the industry needs. “We need to align our training program with the industry”, he said. Skill Development CSR is a great tool for industries to make a potential impact. In reference to the impact DBTech has been able to make, he claims, “With CSR we are able to reach many rural areas, to give youngsters the possibility of skill training.”

Clement Chauvet was of the view that a potential role that CSR could play at the intersection of skilling and integration of women in this process was to create hostels in urban areas, for women so that they have a safe place to stay post migration from rural areas as a result of employment, echoing Fr. Joseph’s views on the problems faced post-employment.

Kshitija, one of the speakers representing the corporate sphere said that the efficient way for Corporates to work in the skill sector is to identify the right partners and address their needs. As a company it is essential to understand partner needs, as well as the entire ecosystem, “At every stage of the continuum of skilling we look at how we can support our partners”, she said. Sharing her insights on Accenture’s approach to skill building which is called “Skills to Succeed”, she said that seeing skills as an output is just one measure of it. Skills should be seen as an outcome – the number of jobs people are able to get or businesses they start, after acquiring it is a potential tool to understanding the skilling ecosystem.

3. Role of Women in the skilling ecosystem

Discussing the conventional trades women are involved in and addressing the need to train women in unconventional fields, Clement Chauvet claimed that studies show that a more gender balanced team in the corporate sector performs better. UNDP has been working with various companies to train and integrate women into their workforce at various levels. He claimed that women have the capacity to deliver, but what needs to be done is to create awareness about it and get the industry on board to create jobs for them.

Tata group has been undertaking various initiatives with women in rural areas and Sridhar Sarathy was of the view that women are decision makers in the rural areas too. “Women are some of the best entrepreneurs in the rural areas”, he claimed.

The session ended on a thoughtful note, giving the audience a perspective of the skilling ecosystem from both the corporate and social point of view, highlighting the challenges and how different stakeholders can make an impact to reduce this gap.

