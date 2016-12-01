Social CSR Case Studies: How Agastya Reached 6 million Children with Science

CSR Case Studies Source

Please note: These CSR case studies were a result of the combined efforts of BoP and Sattva. These CSR case studies are also examples of effective and impactful CSR in India.

Social entrepreneur Ramji Raghavan and his team believe 2 things – one, that curiosity is the source of all learning, and two, that science education needs to come out of costly labs and reach the doorstep of the underserved. Agastya International Foundation today has reached hands-on science education to nearly 6 million disadvantaged children in 15 States in rural India through pioneering innovations like labs-in-boxes, mobile vans, children teaching children, science fairs, night schools and a 170-acre sprawling dream ’school for schools’.

A short documentary on Agastya:

Read more about the fantastic work done by Agastya in our booklet which covers 9 case studies on Social Innovation in India.

This booklet of 9 CSR case studies serves as a post-event publication that highlights some of the best social entrepreneurship models from around Asia. These social enterprises provide key insights on how to unlock the potential of the BoP market through business and entrepreneurship. Their experiences can teach the social impact community to build on these best practices and scale them around the world.

