Micrograam Social Innovation Case Study – Opening Financial doors for India's Rural Enterprises

“The guy who sells a hot dog on the street is as much an entrepreneur as anyone else. Getting his $50 loan to start could be as difficult as finding $50 million for someone else. All people are entrepreneurs.” – Mohammed Yunus

Rangan Varadan’s innovative online micro-lending marketplace has helped rural borrowers transform their livelihoods by connecting with lenders from across the world in an open, transparent manner.With a majority of the 1.2 billion people in India lacking any kind of access to the formal banking system, financial inclusion has been at the centre of policy making decisions in the last two decades. At the core of the financial inclusion movement has been the explosive growth of the Microfinance (MFI) sector that reaches over 100 million today with institutions covering every corner of the country, offering ‘tiny loans’ to economically disenfranchised populations.

An area that has gone unsupported by the financial inclusion machinery in the country, including MFIs, is the missing middle – micro-enterprise loans. Rural micro-entrepreneurs, typically in agriculture, dairy or sectors like craft, are often cash-starved and unable to avail of microloans as products are not customized to their needs, carry exorbitant interest rates and have rigid repayment schedules which do not take into account the vagaries of business or the seasonality of their cash flows.

Micrograam offers customized lending solutions that take into account the nature of borrowers’ occupations and quantum and frequency of income

The Challenge: Rural micro-entrepreneurs and access to finance

Despite the huge employment generation opportunity through small entrepreneurship in rural India, only 4.7% of small entrepreneurs have any access to institutional credit; the rest of them rely on the informal sector for finance. Mainstream commercial banks refrain from expanding their portfolio of rural products to micro-enterprises as the debt repayment installments are often lesser than the cost of pursuing the money.

Co-founder of Micrograam, Rangan Varadan, witnessed first-hand the challenges faced by rural entrepreneurs on a visit to Anantapur district in the South Indian State of Andhra Pradesh, hailed as the microfinance hub of India. He encountered a group of women farmers who wished to supplement their agricultural income by establishing a small dairy farm. Despite the viability of the venture and its proximity to the district headquarters, no financial institution was willing to come forward to support this group. Varadan dug into his own savings as a means of giving the farmers’ venture a fillip. On a visit three months later, he realized that besides an increase in monthly income, the earnings had led to an improvement in their children’s growth and health from better nutrition as well as a more respected status for the women farmers in society. It provided enough inspiration for Varadan to start a micro-lending platform that could nurture micro-entrepreneurship in small towns and villages across India and do this by solving the fundamental hurdles posed by traditional financial inclusion options.

“Access to low-cost credit with its multifold impact is the key to ensuring financial inclusion and improving the lives of millions of people” – Rangan Varadan

Social Product Innovation: Micrograam – A transparent, affordable online financial marketplace for rural India

Micrograam is a crowdsourcing micro-credit platform that leverages technology to empower entrepreneurs in India’s rural hinterland with access to loans. Borrowers are rural entrepreneurs who are typically looking for short term small loans to start or grow their enterprise. An investor could be anyone – individuals, corporations, funders or organizations – who would like to make a ‘social investment.’ Called ‘e-microlending’, the business model makes a significant departure from traditional microfinance where funds are generic, pooled together and lent only to women self-help groups, and are based on the MFI’s criteria.

Micrograam’s operations began in the more progressive and entrepreneurial Southern Indian States of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu which also have better access, but have since expanded to cover other states in Central, Eastern and North-Eastern India, comprising some of the country’s remotest regions, underserved, and unbanked populations. All three regions together account for 64% of all financially excluded farmer households in the country with overall indebtedness to formal sources of finance only 19.66%.

