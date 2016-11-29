Framework: How do you effectively measure the impact of CSR initiatives in education. Source

In recent decades, India has made tremendous progress in ensuring universal access to elementary education. 98% of India’s population today has access to a primary school within a kilometer of their homes. With the Right to Education Act, 2008, that makes free and compulsory education for children between 6 and 14 years a fundamental right, enrollment rates have also increased significantly (96% of all children in India enroll in schools). Yet access and enrollment success are no markers of learning outcomes. According to the ASER report 2014, the English and Math skills of school students is very poor and has declined in comparison with previous years. The ASER report records that less than half the children in Grade 5 can even read a Grade 2 textbook and only a quarter can perform division.

Education is a key focus area for Corporations as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility. The CSR spending data of 2014-2015 says that 78 of the top 100 companies by market capitalization in India are supporting at least one program on education.

The renewed focus on CSR under Section 135 of the Companies Act 2013 provides fresh impetus for organisations to address the missing gaps in the Indian education ecosystem. A crucial step in furthering efforts in this direction is a robust Impact assessment framework that can help organizations not only measure their Impact but also steer their focus to the right intervention areas in education.

Impact Assessment: Going from proving to improving

Social Impact assessment has its roots in Government measures that were designed to understand the Impact of public service programs in the United States in the 1950s. Over the years venture philanthropists, foundations and social investors have invested effort in furthering these guidelines into establishing sector-wide standards and building rigour in the way social organisations measure Impact.

We believe that Impact assessment initiatives should be holistic and extend focus beyond proving Impact on the ground to helping the organisation and the implementation partners improve their implementation and Impact.

Such an approach should focus on measurable Impact on the ground, make actionable recommendations and integrate with ongoing operations to ensure that there is continuous improvement.

While there is no one-size-fits-all approach in Impact assessment, Sattva recommends a phased approach that helps the organisation build their Impact assessment models inline with the scale of the CSR investment.

A holistic Impact Assessment framework

Following are some of the key tenets of Sattva’s approach to Impact assessment

Build a model that helps the organisation understand the social return on investment of its CSR initiatives and provide a steering model to sharpen its focus

Take a phased approach towards Impact assessment that evolves based on the maturity of the CSR initiatives and helps the organisation incrementally build the system

Steer the conversation between organisations and the implementation partners from that of a founder seeking evidence of Impact to that of a collaborator using an objective, data-driven approach to maximize impact

Engage business leadership on the impact on the ground through rigorous CSR reporting

Combine quantitative data on indicators with strong qualitative inputs to context numbers and gain a deeper understanding

Download our full guide to measure the impact of CSR initiatives in education.