By Fedrick-14153776

Perspective on Social Impact: Anchors to the CSR strategy of a company Source

An effective corporate social impact strategy lies at the intersection of a clear and important social need, an organisation’s expertise to effectively address the need and the value created by the implementation of the CSR strategy.

Corporate citizenship is hardly a new concept for corporates in India – companies have always played an active role in realising social impact both within and outside their core business focus as part of their social responsibility.

However, the philosophy and approach behind achieving the same has evolved much – from employee-volunteering initiatives to institutional philanthropy to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to shared value – in addressing the role of business in society. While the challenges being tackled by corporations remain largely unchanged, however, there is perceptible shift in the thinking around the long-term value such activities can create both for the organisation and the society.

Today, across the world, there’s a slow yet steadily growing realisation that the sustainable business models of tomorrow have to be inclusive by design and create long-term value for all stakeholders which is yet another reason for any company to develop a holistic CSR strategy.

Given the global nature of Indian businesses today, this thought process is embedded in thinking here, but what has accelerated the conversation is the 2013 Companies Act mandate enforcing companies to spend 2% of their net profit over three years on Corporate Social Responsibility.

Maximising the return on social spend

Given the substantial spending and mindshare from corporate boardrooms on CSR and the growing interest in shared value, there is a lot of discussion among corporate leaders on how to maximise the return on the investment. Corporate leadership is keen to bring a structured and measurable approach towards CSR investments and have a cohesive CSR strategy around the same that is communicated to all stakeholders.

Key anchors of the corporate social responsibility strategy of an organisation

Sattva firmly believes that social impact should be an integral part of an organisation’s CSR strategy and overall business roadmap. While there is no one right approach, an effective social impact focus is the intersection of a clear and important social need, an organisation’s expertise to effectively address the need and the value created by the implementation of the CSR strategy. Such an approach ensures that the relevant issues are addressed with unique and robust solutions, which will be sustainable in the long run.