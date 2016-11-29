By Fedrick-14153776

Developing communities around factories through Strategic CSR in India Source

Manufacturing firms have been invested in community development for several decades in India now. There is a lot to learn around maturity of CSR from manufacturing firms that have honed their strategies and implementation practices over time. We at Sattva, in our experience of working with manufacturing CSR firms, think there are 4 key success factors to the excellence in CSR that manufacturing companies display: co-creation, sustainability, local teams and long-term investment.

Sattva’s paper on manufacturing CSR presenting a perspective and a case study of Ambjua Cements has been published in the International FACTS journal released by the Veolia Institute this July.The Veolio Institute, based in Paris, France, has a mission to be an instigator of new ideas and a platform for dialogue on subjects at the interface between environment and society.

It meshes with the present needs at a time when the challenges to be met, whether global or local, call for innovative approaches, decisions and alliances.As part of its editorial ventures, the Veolia Institute runs the FACTS, a journal started in 2008 with the aim of providing a platform for the exchange of knowledge and know-how validated through the process of Peer Review, as required by the scientific community.The latest edition of FACTS, “Environmental and social acceptability of major industrial projects: From risk management to shared prosperity – Special issue 14 (2016)”

The Indian CSR context has changed in the last few years (particularly following the amendment to Section 135 of the Indian Companies Act in 2013): there is now a requirement for corporate firms to devote 2% of their net profit to social impact. The stake is particularly crucial for extractive and manufacturing companies, as community engagement and development is essential to gain their social license to operate. Through the cases of Ambuja Cements and other Indian companies, this article presents the four key factors of success of such strategies: co-creation, sustainability, local teams and long-term investment.

Download the entire paper here.