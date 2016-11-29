Current Status: Published (4) Change Status: BlessedPublishedUnpublishedRestoredQuarantinedDuplicatedCensored By Fedrick-14153776 Mon Nov 28, 2016 9:46 PM businesscsrcsr-in-indiacsr-sustainabilitycsr-challengecsr-consultantcsr-educationcsr-healthcsr-knowledgecsr-lawcsr-organizationcsr-publicationcsr-reasonscsr-strategycsr-strategiescsr-technologycsr-work Discuss: ! Sattva - Chai Pe Charcha5 Reasons to Attend the CSR-NGO partnership meet! Register for event by filling this form: Nhrd BangaloreSource